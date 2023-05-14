Decentralized Social (DESO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,467.83

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $107.66 million and approximately $76,467.83 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $10.22 or 0.00037986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

