Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Short Interest Update

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,120,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 7,860,000 shares. Currently, 20.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 778,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $250,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,497,262.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $250,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,497,262.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,233,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,267,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,126 shares of company stock valued at $521,156 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DAWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,955. The stock has a market cap of $978.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of -2.08. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.