Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the April 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dave stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Rating) by 4,232.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991,626 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Dave were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Dave Stock Down 25.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAVEW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 6,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,080. Dave has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03.

