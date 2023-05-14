Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,362,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 52.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,563,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,356,000 after purchasing an additional 575,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 85.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,591,000 after purchasing an additional 572,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.