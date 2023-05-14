Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 109,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Dana by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dana by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Dana by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dana by 478.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Dana’s payout ratio is -24.84%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

