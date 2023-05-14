CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,968 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kidder Stephen W grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 48,474 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after acquiring an additional 93,989 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 613,929 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $57,212,000 after acquiring an additional 179,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $68.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.51. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.