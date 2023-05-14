Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTRGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, April 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday. They issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cutera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

Cutera stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Cutera has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $54.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The stock has a market cap of $287.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 32.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cutera will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 449,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Cutera by 7.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,123,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,528,000 after acquiring an additional 74,111 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cutera by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 44,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Cutera by 526.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Cutera by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 535,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 148,600 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

