CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,078,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 211,070 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $157,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,494,000 after acquiring an additional 408,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CSX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,874,000 after acquiring an additional 350,442 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $241,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,915,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,502,224. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

