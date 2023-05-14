CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Update

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the April 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,126.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $413,410. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.7 %

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Shares of CSWI traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $135.26. 23,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,226. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.82. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $148.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

