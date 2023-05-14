Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 19,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Crafts during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 53.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Crafts Stock Down 0.8 %

CRWS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Crafts has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

