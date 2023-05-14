Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Down 29.0% in April

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the April 15th total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,753,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 202,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 32,572 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Crexendo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Crexendo Stock Performance

Crexendo Dividend Announcement

Shares of CXDO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 25,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,982. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Crexendo has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.30%.

About Crexendo

(Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.