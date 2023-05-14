Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $1.88 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund, which engages in seeking high current income investment. It seeks to deliver attractive returns from U.S. high yield bond markets to investors. The firm’s investment strategy is to maximize total return from monetizing macroeconomic themes and exploiting sector and issuer performance and rating dispersion.

