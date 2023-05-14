Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Down 44.3% in April

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the April 15th total of 216,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCT shares. StockNews.com cut Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CMCT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. 40,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,523. The company has a market cap of $106.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.94%.

In other news, CIO Shaul Kuba purchased 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $81,282.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 8,438,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,876,087.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, CIO Shaul Kuba purchased 18,600 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $81,282.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 8,438,464 shares in the company, valued at $36,876,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avraham Shemesh acquired 587,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $2,644,713.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,026,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,617,801. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 651,219 shares of company stock worth $2,932,438. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

