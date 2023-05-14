Coston McIsaac & Partners Takes $71,000 Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,895 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $281,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

BATS HYD traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $51.41. 544,699 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

