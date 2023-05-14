Coston McIsaac & Partners Raises Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 344,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners owned approximately 0.10% of Hanesbrands worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 80,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 114.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 241,849 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.7 %

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,464,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,882,268. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBI. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.