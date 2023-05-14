Coston McIsaac & Partners Purchases Shares of 1,293 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $73.46. 1,614,362 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average is $72.44. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

