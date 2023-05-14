Coston McIsaac & Partners Makes New $159,000 Investment in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.08. 234,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,592. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.45 and a fifty-two week high of $105.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.19.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

