Coston McIsaac & Partners Invests $280,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,333 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,025,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $842,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.81. 16,161,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,449,588. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $244.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $599.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.18.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,439,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,579. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the subject of several research reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.