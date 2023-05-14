Coston McIsaac & Partners Has $47,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after buying an additional 27,306 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,639. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

