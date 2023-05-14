Coston McIsaac & Partners Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 1.6% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.7 %

KMB stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $144.65. 1,094,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,360. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

