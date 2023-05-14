Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires 3,710 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.8% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,175,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,021. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.33 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

