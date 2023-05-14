Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires 2,602 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.4% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Paychex were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Paychex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Paychex by 2.9% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.78 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.49.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

