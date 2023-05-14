Corporación América Airports (CAAP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th.
Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.51%.
Corporación América Airports Stock Performance
Shares of CAAP opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. Corporación América Airports has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $11.90.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Corporación América Airports from $6.80 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
About Corporación América Airports
Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.
