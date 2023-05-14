Corporación América Airports (CAAP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.51%.

Shares of CAAP opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. Corporación América Airports has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Corporación América Airports by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 314,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 117,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Corporación América Airports from $6.80 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.

