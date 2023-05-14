Contrasting MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Riskified has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyGram International has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Riskified shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of MoneyGram International shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Riskified shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of MoneyGram International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -39.81% -19.83% -16.42% MoneyGram International 2.54% -22.97% 0.87%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Riskified and MoneyGram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Riskified and MoneyGram International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 0 1 4 0 2.80 MoneyGram International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riskified presently has a consensus price target of $6.70, indicating a potential upside of 45.65%. Given Riskified’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Riskified is more favorable than MoneyGram International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riskified and MoneyGram International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $261.25 million 2.89 -$103.99 million ($0.62) -7.42 MoneyGram International $1.34 billion 0.80 $34.20 million $0.34 32.18

MoneyGram International has higher revenue and earnings than Riskified. Riskified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MoneyGram International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MoneyGram International beats Riskified on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services. The FPP segment offers money orders to consumers through retail and financial institutions. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

