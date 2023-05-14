Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Consumers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBKM traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831. Consumers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69.

Consumers Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Consumers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.08%.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. It offers business services and personal services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

