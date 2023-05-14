Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 on June 15th

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

Consolidated Edison has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison has a dividend payout ratio of 62.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $5.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ED opened at $99.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after acquiring an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,245,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,825,000 after acquiring an additional 65,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.