Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $65.68. The company has a market cap of $651.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, CFO James C. Malone bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $152,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,752.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1,763.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 209,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 21,534 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 163,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 115,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.