Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Barclays

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Compass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.04.

COMP stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Compass has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Compass had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $957.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Compass’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

