Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 867,100 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 657,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 279,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,290,950.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $527,055.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 77,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,032.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,252 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 223.8% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.95. 287,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,966. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -77.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.15.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

