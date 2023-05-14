Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.75. 337,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,003,000 after purchasing an additional 217,024 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 950,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.