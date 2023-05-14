Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 911,300 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear
In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 25.70%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.
About Columbia Sportswear
Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.
