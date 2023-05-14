Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after acquiring an additional 882,517 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,029,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,053,000 after acquiring an additional 269,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,110,633.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,938.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,110,633.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,938.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,045 shares of company stock worth $13,169,831 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.98. 3,483,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.89.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

