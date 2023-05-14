Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.79 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,862.19 or 0.06947060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $1.19 billion and $5.79 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

