Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in April

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 884,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 631,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,211.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF remained flat at $46.60 during midday trading on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $84.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41.

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

