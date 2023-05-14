Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Short Interest Update

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,400 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,744.0 days.

Cofinimmo Price Performance

CFMOF stock traded down C$0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$91.61. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 160. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$90.15. Cofinimmo has a fifty-two week low of C$87.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.00.

Cofinimmo Company Profile

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for over 35 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain, with a value of approximately 4.5 billion EUR. With attention to social developments, Cofinimmo has the mission of making high-quality care, living and working environments available to its partners-tenants, from which users benefit directly.

