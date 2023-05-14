Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCEP. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.15 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $65.50 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.96.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

