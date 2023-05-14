Coastline Trust Co Sells 2,261 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $204.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.16. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

