Coastline Trust Co Reduces Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

