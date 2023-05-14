Coastline Trust Co Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 715 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $256.57 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.21 and a 200-day moving average of $296.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.17.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.