Coastline Trust Co Invests $209,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VV opened at $187.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $197.85. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.