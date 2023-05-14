CM Management LLC Raises Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,419,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBCAA stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56. The stock has a market cap of $774.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

