CM Management LLC Invests $130,000 in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,634,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684,526 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 10,531,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,239 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,605,000 after purchasing an additional 551,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,469,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 159,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 196.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,211,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,860 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGAU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

