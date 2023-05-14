CM Management LLC Increases Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CM Management LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. CymaBay Therapeutics comprises 1.2% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CM Management LLC owned 0.19% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $997.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.27. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $69,873.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $1,070,569.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $69,873.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,100 shares of company stock worth $1,141,341. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

