CM Management LLC Grows Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

CM Management LLC increased its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 140.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. C3.ai makes up about 1.6% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CM Management LLC owned about 0.11% of C3.ai worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in C3.ai by 755.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $34.68.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 98.35%. The firm had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,848 shares of company stock worth $941,342. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

