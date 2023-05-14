CM Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

CM Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned 0.36% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 368.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 127,252 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $28,496.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,839,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,522.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 82,885 shares of company stock worth $65,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.23.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

