CM Management LLC Cuts Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

CM Management LLC cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Heron Therapeutics worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 63.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 473,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after acquiring an additional 325,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

HRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.92. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.24 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,903.82% and a negative net margin of 169.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

