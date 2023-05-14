CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CLPS Incorporation worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

CLPS Incorporation Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CLPS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 5,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. CLPS Incorporation has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.40.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance, and financial sectors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.