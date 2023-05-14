Clover Finance Market Cap Tops $18.77 Million (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $18.77 million and approximately $50,059.79 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Clover Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s launch date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 399,296,717 coins and its circulating supply is 239,873,219 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clover Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clover Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.