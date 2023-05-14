Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 462,300 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the April 15th total of 404,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,311.5 days.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Close Brothers Group stock remained flat at $11.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

