Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 26.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.13. 925,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,851. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.25. Clorox has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.